Cycle Solutions appoints Lauren Jenkins as copywriter and PR officer

Swansea-based Cycle to Work Scheme provider Cycle Solutions has appointed Lauren Jenkins as copywriter and PR officer.

Jenkins brings over six years of experience as a freelancer in the cycling industry. A recent Swansea University graduate, keen rider and Breeze Champion, she will work with marketing manager Ross Tregoning to oversee content and communications.

Managing director, Steve Edgell said: “Lauren brings a wealth of experience in communications having worked with many media titles including; Pinkbike, Dirt Magazine, IMB and MBUK. Lauren has a real passion for bikes, and we were impressed by the part she played in building UK bike brand, Black Mountain Bikes.

“It’s great to welcome Lauren to the team and I am excited by the plans we’ve developed to enhance our customer experience with improved guides, blogs,

product reviews, and more.”

“I’m really happy to be joining the team, it’s an exciting time with a lot of change in store,” added Jenkins. “This has been an incredibly challenging and interesting time for the cycling industry, and I’m looking forward to seeing what comes next.”

