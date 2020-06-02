Cycle SOS expands legal team

Share Facebook

Cycle SOS has expanded its legal team with the appointment of Chris Connor.

Formerly a litigation partner of a large specialist personal injury practice, he has recovered millions of pounds for clients, many of those cases involving vulnerable road users including injured cyclists and pedestrians.

“We’re thrilled to have Chris joining the team,” said Cycle SOS founder Paul Darlington said. “Combining his passion and profession in this role, Chris understands the ethos of Cycle SOS. He has a proven track record in litigation and his own passion for cycling equips him with the right mindset to appreciate the difficult position an injured cyclist is placed in both physically and financially when involved in a serious accident.

“We are committed to providing the service levels our clients have come to expect and now more than ever, our helpline is providing a vital service to cyclists who may have nowhere else to turn following an incident.

“Some of our clients have suffered life-changing injuries of the utmost severity. In addition to compensation for their injuries, Chris will be helping clients to access specialist medical treatment and rehabilitation and will ensure wherever possible that their recovery isn’t hindered by the financial constraints of lost earnings and treatment costs.

“He’ll also be a reassuring voice at the end of the phone; assisting clients and their families through their recovery and ensuring they have the necessary means to get back to their pre-accident health. We’re very much looking forward to welcoming Chris, and the expertise and enthusiasm he brings with him.”

Connor added: “I am incredibly pleased to be joining the legal team at Cycle SOS. In addition to being an experienced litigation lawyer, I am also a passionate (my close family would say obsessed) road cyclist and triathlete. I believe cycling is not only a great sport and a fun, efficient and rewarding way to get from A to B, but also has a vitally important role to play in improving society in future.

“I also deplore the way cyclists like me are portrayed in the media and seen as fair game by other motorists. I think they deserve better and to be represented by a lawyer who is on their side. Cycle SOS is a well-known and trusted company with a good reputation. Unlike most other firms, they have been representing cyclists exclusively for many years. They have won cases because of their unique knowledge and ability to see things from a two-wheel viewpoint.

“Like them, I also understand and can see matters from the perspective of a fellow rider. This means that in providing quality legal representation, I will also be able to empathise with other cyclists like me who need help and assistance at a difficult time. I am therefore very excited to join the team at Cycle SOS and look forward to combining my personal

passion and years of professional experience to help fellow cyclists.”