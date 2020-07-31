Cycle Surgery closing last high street store today

Share Facebook

Cycle Surgery is closing its last high street store, Bishops Square in London, today, 31st July.

It will cease trading online on 31st August 2020. For the month of August, prices on the website will have an extra 10% off sale.

“As the brand closes its doors for the last time, it thanks all its loyal customers for their support over the years and leaves them in the capable hands of its sister brands within the Outdoor and Cycle Concepts group,” said a statement.

“Cotswold Outdoor, Snow+Rock and Runners Need will continue to trade and support those customers in search of quality cycling gear from the best brands by offering a small range of cycling product online.

“The group still prides itself on providing quality product from the best brands, alongside friendly service delivered by passionate experts.”

Reports that the chain was set to close emerged back in January this year.

