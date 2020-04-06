Cycle Surgery temporarily closes stores

Share Facebook

Cycle Surgery has temporarily closed its stores until further notice.

Its website is trading as usual and its logistic provider will be restricting physical contact, and its head office teams are working from home.

“At times like these, the well-being of our customers, staff and partners is more important than ever,” said Jose Finch, managing director, Outdoor and Cycle Concepts. “In line with Government advice regarding COVID-19, we’re committed to doing everything we can to keep everyone who works and shops with us safe, whilst still supporting them to get outside as much as possible.”

Finch continued: “We believe that people are happier outside, something which holds true now more than ever. We encourage everyone to stay safe, support one another and do your best to spend what time you can outdoors in a responsible way.

“We’ll be staying in touch with any updates or changes but most importantly, will continue to inspire and prepare you to get out there safely, whenever, wherever and however you can.”

Bike shops are allowed to remain open in the UK after prime minister Boris Johnson announced that all “non-essential” shops must shut due to the spread of COVID-19.

Evans Cycles has reopened 11 of its stores to help keep key workers on the move and provide assistance to people travelling by bike for essential journeys.