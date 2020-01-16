Cycle Surgery to close?

Unconfirmed reports claim the Cycle Surgery could be set for closure in the coming months.

The road.cc report, which is yet to be confirmed, comes from an anonymous source said to work for the Cycle Surgery chain.

The unnamed employee stated staff were informed yesterday that shops will be closing this year. They added that the London stores in Victoria and Waterloo have already been closed, although some will continue to trade until May. The online business, meanwhile, would allegedly remain trading until June.

BikeBiz has approached Cycle Surgery for comment.