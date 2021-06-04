Cycle Together scheme launches in Frome with support from Bike Rental Manager

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Frome Town Council has launched a new initiative, Cycle Together, supported by Bike Rental Manager.

Cycle Together allows people to borrow an e-bike plus essential cycling accessories for four weeks so that they can tackle Frome’s hills and improve their health whilst reducing pollution and congestion. The scheme is free to participants and anyone can take part.

Frome Town Council already owns two e-bikes that are rented out at low cost to allow people to use a bike for a half or whole day. Bike Rental Manager has been the booking system used for these bikes since their purchase five years ago and CEO Doug Stoddart has agreed to support the Cycle Together scheme by extending the existing account at no extra charge.

“The whole programme is based on the fact that people’s health and the health of the planet are intertwined – if we improve one, we’ll also improve the other,” said Emma Parker, project officer at Frome Town Council. “Cycle Together has been a really exciting project to be involved in.

“The benefits are enormous from obvious things like improving physical activity levels and reducing car dependency, to creating new social opportunities, feeling more connected to the local community and to nature, gaining new skills and increasing confidence. I think we’re going to need more bikes!”

Stoddart said: “We’re really pleased to have been able to contribute to this great initiative. As well as being a good way to cut carbon emissions, cycling has many health benefits as and it’s brilliant that Frome Town Council is taking such a proactive step in encouraging people to get outside and get on a bike!”

Find out more about Bike Rental Manager here.

Read the June issue of BikeBiz below: