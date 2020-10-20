CycleFest event in Peterborough postponed

Share Facebook

The organisers of CycleFest, due to take place at the East of England Arena in Peterborough on 25th October, have made the decision to postpone the event.

Cube Management is offering a full refund on the ticket price for everyone who has already purchased a ticket. Refunds will be processed automatically in due course.

“Following consultation with local businesses and cycling groups we’ve made the incredibly difficult decision to postpone CycleFest,” said Dean Brennan, speaking on behalf of Cube Management. “With such continuing uncertainty around COVID-19, we feel that postponing the event at this time is the right decision.

“We are committed to putting on the very best event possible but with the current restrictions in place and potential of more coming into force in the coming days and weeks, we believe this would really impair the quality of the experience for all involved.

“We’d like to take this opportunity to thank all the local businesses who have been involved and reassure everyone that we fully intend to reschedule the event at a time when it is appropriate to do so.”

Earlier this month, organisers of Eurobike decided to cancel the 2020 event due to COVID-19, after originally postponing it from September to November. COREbike has also been cancelled for 2021, making it the first year without a COREbike show since it launched in 2005.

