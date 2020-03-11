Cyclehoop to “transform” on-street cycle parking services with mobile technology

Share Facebook

Cyclehoop is to “transform” on-street cycle parking services with mobile technology, as part of a cloud-based mobile resources management system from BigChange.

Using tablets and phones running a mobile app called JobWatch, field operatives synchronise in real-time with the office as part of a paperless management system that has “transformed productivity and allowed Cyclehoop to rapidly expand its business”.

“When I arrived at Cyclehoop in 2017 everything was paper-based and it was very time consuming; we just couldn’t keep up with all paperwork,” said Mike Tsui, projects manager at Cyclehoop.

“We were losing hours every day dealing with the paperwork administration and we had issues finding the right records when we needed them. For each job, we had to print out four or five sheets of paper and that was very inefficient – nor did it fit well with a company that strives to be environmentally friendly. In the end, BigChange saved the day by allowing us to quickly move to digital working. Once JobWatch went live it was a huge relief and transformed everything.”

Founder Anthony Lau added: “As well as designing innovative cycle parking equipment and infrastructure, Cyclehoop is very much a service company. We set high-quality standards to make sure all installations are safe, secure, fully working and in good condition. With BigChange we can manage our services effectively as well as measuring and managing our internal KPIs.”

Cyclehoop’s operations are very location specific and back at the office, the BigChange software utilises Google Maps to show site and real-time operative locations, providing a live view of work in progress with reports highlighting any incomplete jobs. Cyclehoop’s clients can also access Job Sheets to see that work has been completed.

With GPS tracking, Cyclehoop can always know where its mobile resources are. “We can now respond dynamically and that’s had an enormous impact on our productivity. It is a very fluid situation on the ground and the more adaptable we are, the more we can do. We can assign and reassign jobs on the fly to reduce idle time; that’s not only good for our operatives but also means we can be highly responsive to customer service requests,” said Tsui.

BigChange has also eliminated a lot of wasted management time by making key information easy to access, Cyclehoop has said. The system also provides a proof of service and the customer is provided with”all the information they need”.

“JobWatch allows us to take on more work by simply adding another van and crew; we don’t need more resource in the office. That means we can scale up the business – we are no longer restricted by overloaded administration and paper. We also like the fact BigChange is a very open company and we’ve found the RoadCrew support very good,” added Tsui.