Cyclescheme, Citrus-Lime partner to offer new ‘groundbreaking’ e-commerce feature

Cyclescheme has partnered with Citrus-Lime to offer a new ‘groundbreaking’ e-commerce feature to independent bike shops across the UK.

Previously, Cyclecheme certificates could only be redeemed and processed in-store. The integration between Cyclescheme and Citrus-Lime will now enable independent bike dealers to deliver the ‘simplest and cleanest’ customer experience.

“This fantastic new feature means independent bike dealers can have a slick process for Cyclescheme certificates both online and in-store, built into their own website,” said Neil McQuillan, Citrus-Lime’s CEO. “We’re excited to deliver tools that give independents a competitive edge and help retailers thrive.”

Neil McGuigan, senior manager channel sales at Cyclescheme, added: “We are rooted in supporting local bike shops and independent bike dealers to bring them along the journey with us, as we create more and more cyclists.

“Partnering with Citrus-Lime is a real opportunity for IBDs to attract new and higher volumes of sales through Click & Collect and 24-hour processing, offering a service that will keep customers coming back time and time again.”

The initial development was completed in July and will go through internal and beta testing before full launch in autumn. It’s available to any independent bike dealer in the Cyclescheme network using Citrus-Lime Cloud POS & E-commerce.

