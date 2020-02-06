Cyclescheme partners with Bikmo to offer bike insurance

Cyclescheme has partnered with Bikmo to offer its community “rider-first” bike insurance.

To mark the start of the partnership, Bikmo is offering Cyclescheme riders 14 days free insurance, to cover new bikes and kit against theft, accidental damage and more. New and old customers will also receive exclusive pricing on full policies.

“With the average Cyclescheme bike now worth £750 to £1,000, it’s more important than ever that we are supporting members of the scheme with bike insurance,” said Laurence Boon, product manager at Cyclescheme. “Bikmo is an ideal insurance partner for us as they share the goal of getting more people out riding.”

Dave George, CEO at Bikmo, added: “We know first-hand the huge positive impact the Government Cycle to Work scheme has had in getting more people riding and experiencing all the benefits that brings. We’re delighted to partner with the most active and progressive partner in this space.

“The whole team at Bikmo is excited to be extending our rider-centric cycle insurance to Cyclescheme customers. With the £1,000 value cap removed, the timing could not be better as we know cyclists are more concerned about theft and damage of higher value bikes.”