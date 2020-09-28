Cyclescheme reduces commission to 8.33% excluding VAT

Share Facebook

Cyclescheme has announced a reduction in retailer commission rates.

Effective from today, 28th September, on any unredeemed e-certificate, Cyclescheme commission has been reduced to 8.33%, excluding VAT, for all bikes, accessories and helmets.

From the beginning of November, a commission cap will be introduced on Cyclescheme e-certificates above £3,000 RRP, meaning 0% commission will be paid above this cap.

Cyclescheme has recently been working in partnership with bike brands and retailers to review its commission rates, including Giant, Raleigh, Trek and Specialized, impartially facilitated by the BA. The discussions have focused on “how to build trust and support for the scheme, and how to fairly reflect the value and costs in the commission structure”.

“As part of our ongoing commitment to unify our network and ensure value for all, Cyclescheme is going back to its roots,” said a statement. “We were born in a bike shop and remain passionate supporters of the high street and independent businesses. As such, we’re pleased to announce a new commission structure.”

The new commission offers retailers a simplified model, a capped cost when accepting Cyclescheme as a payment method, an increased margin on Cyclescheme bikes, accessories and helmet sales, and an increased ability to sell e-bikes, cargo and adaptive bikes profitably via Cyclescheme, the provider said.

