Cyclescheme’s City Bike Hire scheme extended across UK with Brompton partnership

Cyclescheme’s City Bike Hire scheme has been extended across the UK thanks to a new partnership with Brompton.

In addition to TfL’s Santander Cycles in London, the new partnership means that commuters can now hire a bike in more than 30 regional locations including Bristol, Manchester, Birmingham and Cardiff.

With Cyclescheme City Bike Hire, employees save 32-42% on Brompton Folding Bike Hire annual membership (RRP £150). Employees can cycle with Cyclescheme and Brompton from just £1.70 per week. Included in this annual membership is 30 days Brompton bike use (can be used consecutively or as and when needed). Any additional days required outside this are charged at Brompton’s standard £5 per day rate.

Adrian Warren, director at Cyclescheme and chair of the Cycle to Work Alliance, said: “As the leading provider of cycle to work schemes, Cyclescheme is extremely excited to partner with the iconic Brompton Bike to bring this innovative cycle to work benefit to employees across more than 30 regional locations.

“We believe our forward-thinking approach coupled with the incredible savings that can be made, demonstrate our dedication to making cycling more accessible, no matter your location or budget. The pandemic brought a huge boost in the number of people taking up cycling and we want to ensure we encourage people to keep this up.

“In fact, according to research from Cyclescheme, over half (53%) of cyclists have cycled more since lockdowns started in March 2020.

“However, we’re aware many now require a bike ad hoc, so the expansion of this initiative will break down those barriers and help more people across the country get on their bikes.”

To find out where your nearest docking station is, click here.