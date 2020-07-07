Cycleworks sells shop in Petersfield

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Cycleworks has sold its last shop in Petersfield to East Street Cycles, which will continue as Hoops Velo.

Cycleworks started in 1995 and was acquired by Chris and Sally Goble in 1999. The company grew to have four shops in Leatherhead, Haslemere, Guildford and Petersfield.

Over the last four years, as Chris Goble approached retirement, the shops were sold off to staff members. Leatherhead is now Surrey Hills Cycleworks, Haslemere is MB Cyclery and Guildford is Ace Bikes, owned by Dave Farmer, Mike Smith and Toby Pantling respectively.

“Sally and I wish continued success to all these shops and in particular to the Petersfield shop that will become Hoops Velo,” said a statement from Chris Goble. “It will continue to be managed by our long-term trusted manager and friend Tom Peddar.

“In the 21 years we have been around we have worked with many amazing people, most of whom are still in the bike trade either in retail or with the big brands. We thank them for all their loyalty, dedication and above all friendship. Farewell from us and sincere thanks and good health to all our old customers and friends who visited us regularly in the past.”

Read the July edition of BikeBiz below: