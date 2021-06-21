Cycling apparel brand MAAP debuts on MR PORTER

Share Facebook

Melbourne-based cycling apparel brand MAAP has debuted at global online men’s style destination MR PORTER this month with its range of design and performance led cycling kit.

MAAP goes live on MR PORTER with a selection of its cycling jerseys, bib shorts and accessories alongside a number of fashion, lifestyle and sports brands. Featured on-site is MAAP’s latest range of apparel and accessories including the new Team Bib Evo shorts and selection of Evade jerseys, MAAP’s recycled Emblem jerseys and the recently launched MAAP x New Era Caps.

“MR PORTER is a hugely symbolic retail partner for MAAP and our expansion globally as a nod to both our performance characteristics and design aesthetic,” said Jarrad Smith, MAAP co-founder.

“To see our brand alongside the likes of international designers is a really proud moment for us. As passionate cyclists, we can’t wait to bring the Australian culture to a new market in a powerful way through this partnership.”

