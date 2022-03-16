Cycling apparel brand Maap moves European Operations to UK

Share Facebook

Melbourne-based cycling apparel brand Maap has continued its expansion into the UK market with the opening of its first London office.

The new space will serve as the brand’s base for European marketing and sales staff. This news follows the launch of its UK web store and warehouse in December.

Andrew Montgomery, Maap’s UK/EU brand manager said, “The UK has grown to be a key market for us and with such an active community of MAAP cyclists, London was an obvious choice when we were looking to continue our European expansion.

“Having a UK office will not only mean we can deliver a better experience to our customers and local stockists but also allow us to become a bigger part of the British cycling scene. This community has helped us get to where we are today and we’re excited to give back.”

The relocation of European operations to the UK follows the launch of Maap’s UK web store and warehouse in 2021. This move allowed British customers to buy online in sterling for the first time and take advantage of free returns without the uncertainty and hassle of additional customs fees.

It also offers a more sustainable logistics solution to utilising Maap’s existing European warehouses, the brand said.

MAAP was established in 2014 with the aim to develop the art and progression of cycling through a considered approach to style, innovation and performance. Its products are designed for a global community of cyclists pushing their training, racing and adventuring to ever greater levels.

Earlier this year, Maap joined forces with performance eyewear specialists 100% to create the new Maap x 100% Hypercraft sunglasses. The sunglasses have complete full-spectrum UV Protection – including UVA, UVB and UV400 wavelengths. Available in silver and copper colourways, the Hypercraft sunglasses weigh just 23g.

For information about Maap and to discover the full range, visit www.maap.cc/uk.