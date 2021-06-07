Cycling improvements set to begin on Leicester’s Anstey Lane next week

Share Facebook

Part of Leicester’s Anstey Lane will be getting a new cycle track and better footpaths as part of a £1million improvement scheme.

Leicester City Council will begin work on 14th June to improve footpaths and create a safer cycle route on the stretch of Anstey Lane between Buckminster Road and Darenth Drive. The improvements will then link to existing facilities at English Martyrs School and onto Krefeld Way.

This first phase of work is expected to take around six months to complete and will require a temporary one-way road closure of the inbound stretch of Anstey Lane, from Krefeld Way to Buckminster Road.

The work will be paid for through the Transforming Cities Fund, an £80 million citywide programme of investment in sustainable transport, backed by £40 million of Government cash from the DfT. The package of works will focus on major sustainable transport improvements to provide attractive choices for people to get to work, education, shops and other local facilities to help support the city’s growth and deliver on the council’s climate emergency, air quality and health living commitments.

Deputy City Mayor councillor Adam Clarke, who leads on transportation and environment, said: “Our ambitious Transforming Cities Fund programme represents a big step forward for Leicester. It will provide attractive, sustainable travel choices for people, helping to deliver a greener solution for the future growth of our city and its economy. It will also play a crucial part in supporting our work around the climate emergency and air quality improvements.

“The Anstey Lane scheme is just one part of a much bigger, citywide programme and shows how this major new investment is helping us to extend the multi-million pound improvements we have already made in and around the city centre out into our local neighbourhoods.”

