Cycling Industries Europe to hold annual summit in April

Cycling Industries Europe is to hold its 2020 summit from 28th-29th April.

It will be about how cycling industries can transform Europe’s mobility sector and contribute to reaching the goals set in Europe’s Green Deal.

“Cycling has been chosen as one of the megatrends of the 2020s by forward-looking players such as IKEA and Deloitte,” said a statement. “And this is where the focus of CIE’s 2020 Summit will be.

“Cycling industries are the game changers of decarbonised Europe and at the summit, the sector and its new innovations will be put in the spotlight. The work of CIE’s members is great news for our industries and great news for the planet.

“Expect a high-level policy event where the leading experts of the cycling industries will get together with key Brussels stakeholders. Expect to hear about some of the latest up and coming innovations paving the way towards the transition to greener and sustainable mobility. Expect buzzing networking with inspirational guests and top-notch experts from the industry.

“Expect an exciting line up of speakers, including Paul Lee, head of Global TMT Research at Deloitte, giving one of the keynotes of the event and EU experts who will signpost where some of the EU’s billion Euro budgets for business will be available.”

For CIE Members, the second day of activities will follow on 29th April.

More details will follow soon.