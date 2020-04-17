Cycling Industries Europe to host virtual summit this month

Share Facebook

Cycling Industries Europe is hosting its 2020 virtual summit on 28th April.

The summit, called ‘Cycling in the lead: From COVID-19 Recovery to the EU Green Deal’ will take place from 14:30 to 17:00 CEST.

The first expert panel will create a “vision” for post-COVID-19 cities. “We have seen diminishing levels of air pollution during the lockdown in most parts of the world,” said a Cycling Industries Europe statement. “We have seen nature getting back to life. There seems to be an increasing understanding that there’s no going back to the pre-coronavirus era. Are we going to see mode shift away from cars and what is needed to make it a reality?”

The second panel will look at innovation, investment, business and recovery, hearing why and how cycling innovations can pave the way towards the transition to greener and sustainable mobility. The summit will also hear how this matches the needs of investors, from the EU’s SME and innovation programmes to venture capital funders.

The full preliminary agenda can be found here.

Register for the summit here.