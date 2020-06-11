Cycling industry unites to launch new campaign

Share Facebook

Leading voices from the cycle industry have joined forces to show that #BikeIsBest in a new multi-format campaign.

In the UK, two thirds (68%) of all journeys are under five miles, a distance that can be easily cycled by most people. Believing that #BikeIsBest, many of the cycling industry’s biggest voices have joined forces to launch the collaborative campaign encouraging the public to take control of their travel and help reshape a ‘new normal’.

The campaign has been described as “the most extensive coordinated promotional campaign for cycling since the 1970s”, with #BikeIsBest unifying brands, retailers, organisations and influencers in order to actively promote cycling to a new demographic. Using an inspirational film, digital advertising aimed at non-cyclists and organic sharing amongst the campaign’s network, organisers Fusion Media will use a variety of channels and techniques to reach the hearts and minds of the public.

The campaign has received support from out of home advertising company Clear Channel who have donated space on digital sites nationwide. A 30-second version of the hero film will also be aired on TV, thanks to advertising support from Sky AdSmart. As well as official #BikeIsBest campaign ambassadors, Shanaze Reade and Jacqui Oatley MBE, 40 well-known sport and lifestyle personalities have committed to help raise awareness of the campaign on social media.

At the heart of the #BikeIsBest campaign is an inspirational film produced by HUMAN. A microsite has also been created to help educate potential new riders about the many benefits of cycling and help break down perceived barriers to getting on a bike.

Adam Tranter, founder and CEO of Fusion Media, said: “It is truly fantastic to see many cycling industry brands unite with a common goal of seizing this once in a generation opportunity. Together, we have a real chance to change behaviours, perceptions and make the world a better place as we go. This multichannel campaign would not be possible if it wasn’t for the prompt cooperation and foresight from our industry partners; we all know #BikeIsBest and now we have our best shot at telling others, creating widespread awareness of the many benefits cycling has to offer.”

The campaign is supported by Beeline, Beryl, Bikester, Bikmo Insurance, Brompton Bicycle, Buzzbike, Cairn E-Adventure Bikes, Cannondale, Canyon, Chain Reaction Cycles, Cyclescheme, FreeFlow Technologies, Frog Bikes, Giant Bicycles, Havebike, Her Spirit, Hiplok, Hope Tech, HotChillee, Human Race Events, Hunt Bike Wheels, Islabikes, Komoot, Le Col, Let’s Go Tees Valley, Lezyne, Mango, Muc-Off, Northern Consultancy Co Ltd, ProViz, Pure Electric, Schwalbe, See.Sense, Specialized, Strava Metro, The Bicycle Society, The Bike Club, USE, Wahoo, Wiggle and Yellow Jersey Insurance.

The campaign is also backed by British Cycling, Cycling UK, London Cycling Campaign, Sustrans, The ACT and Wheels For Wellbeing.

