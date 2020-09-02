Cycling Insight research reveals what cyclists look for in insurance

Cycling Insight has partnered with Protect Your Family for research on bike insurance and what cyclists look for when finding a policy.

Of the 201 random sampled cyclists surveyed, 86% described themselves as leisure cyclists and 9% owned an e-bike.

According to the study, 23% said they had bought bicycle insurance, 43% said their bike was covered by the home contents policy but 44% of these cyclists were unaware of how much they were covered for.

In addition, 44.3% weren’t aware of the difference between bike insurance and third-party liability insurance, and 32% said they couldn’t recognise any brands in an extensive list of pure bike insurers.

Price was rated 4.3 out of five in importance for choosing a bike insurance policy, followed by personal accident cover, and brand was deemed as neither important nor unimportant when choosing a policy, with the lowest rating of all elements at 2.6.

The full report includes access to graphs for all quantitative questions and a few snippets from qualitative answers. For access to all qualitative answers or any cross-analysis, contact Hello@cyclinginsight.com.

