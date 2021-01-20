Cycling Marketing Board set up to entice new consumers to ride and diversify cycling’s image

Share Facebook

Cycling brands, retailers and organisations are collaborating to create the new Cycling Marketing Board, set up with a vision to continue to entice new consumers to cycling, and diversify cycling’s image with Governments and in the media.

The Cycling Marketing Board follows the industry-backed #BikeIsBest campaign in 2020, which won the Cycle Advocacy Award, sponsored by Pure Electric, at last year’s BikeBiz Awards. The campaign’s hero film amassed over 3.1 million views on YouTube, with an advertising campaign securing over 18 million impressions and 32 million impacts across TV and billboards.

The move to form the Cycling Marketing Board comes after #BikeIsBest’s research showed the potential in engaging new audiences, many introduced to cycling through the COVID-19 pandemic. Data showed that new cyclists were 59% male and 41% female, with women having been twice as likely to get on a bike during the pandemic. New cyclists were twice as likely to be from a BAME group. Furthermore, 29% of new cyclists expect to buy an e-bike in the future.

The board is set up with a long-term vision and is supported by a host of brands who have already pledged their financial support. The board will run two major advertising campaigns annually and work on a programme of advocacy initiatives to help support the “interested but concerned” group who will cycle if provided with improved infrastructure and a notable cultural shift towards cycling as transport.

The founder partners for the Cycling Marketing Board include Bike-Drop, Brompton, Cairn, Cyclescheme, Green Commute Initiative, havebike, Komoot, Le Col, Love to Ride, Madison, Muc-Off, Raleigh, Schwalbe UK, Sigma Sports, Specialized UK, The Bike Club, Trek, Universal Colours, Upgrade, Wahoo, Yellow Jersey and Zwift.

The board is also supported by key advocacy partners Cycling UK, Sustrans, British Cycling, London Cycling Campaign, The Association of Cycle Traders (ACT), The Bikeability Trust and Wheels For Wellbeing.

The Cycling Marketing Board is coordinated by Fusion Media, a marketing communications agency specialising in cycling and active travel.

Adam Tranter, CEO of Fusion Media and founder of the Cycling Marketing Board, said: “A huge amount has happened in the cycling industry since the first lockdown and we have, along with much of the general public, seen the potential to incorporate cycling into our daily lives.

“But following on from #BikeIsBest, we felt we were very much at the start of something big and have been working hard to form the Cycling Marketing Board. Many things need to happen to secure a cycling revolution in this country and we feel our very public advertising campaigns and advocacy work can have a significant role to play.”

He added: “We’re so grateful for the support shown by the industry so far and are pleased to also be collaborating with key advocacy organisations to ensure a joined-up approach. We welcome brands who want to get involved and support the board’s efforts to get in touch; together we have the best chance of achieving long-term growth and success for cycling. It will benefit not only the industry but help improve our health and happiness and tackle air pollution, climate change and inactivity.”

The Cycling Marketing Board also aims to help provide communications advice and support to local advocacy groups and campaigners who can help secure cycling infrastructure investment in their communities.

The #BikeIsBest campaign recently worked on Google Artificial Intelligence analysis to show how the former Kensington High Street cycle lane was now blocked by parked cars up to 80% of the time; the Cycling Marketing Board hopes to roll out this technology as a toolkit to grassroots groups.

The Cycling Marketing Board will run its first major advertising campaign in spring and additional industry partners are welcomed. Those who pledge to the campaign will receive bespoke campaign assets, access to two research projects per year and an opportunity to shape the future focus of the board. Interested companies and organisations can get involved by emailing hello@fusion-media.co.uk.

