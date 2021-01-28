Cycling rises across capital with 22% increase in outer London

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

TfL has published new cycle count data that shows increased levels of cycling in both inner and outer London last autumn.

Despite a drop in the number of journeys being made overall, Londoners have been increasingly cycling to make essential trips and for exercise.

Since 2015, TfL has carried out annual cycle counts in both inner and outer London, usually in the spring. These count the numbers of people cycling past fixed points on the capital’s cycling network over the course of a day.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, cycle counts in 2020 were instead carried out in the autumn, with results showing a 7% increase in cycling in inner London and a 22% increase in outer London, compared to the previous count in spring 2019.

TfL research shows people who walk, cycle or use public transport to visit their local high street do so more frequently, and spend up to 40% more than those who travel by car. The number of people counted cycling on High Road Wembley increased by 236% between spring 2019 and autumn 2020, with increases of 90% on High Road Leyton and 61% on Heath Road in Twickenham.

Data has also regularly shown significant increases in cycling at weekends, with an increase of 85% over the weekend of 16th-17th January 2021.

Will Norman, London’s walking and cycling commissioner, said: ”This new data highlights again how, against a backdrop of significantly fewer journeys being made overall, cycling has been a vital means of transport for Londoners during the pandemic, with a particularly significant increase in outer London as people turn to active travel to get around their local area and for exercise.

“It’s therefore crucial that we ensure roads are safe for cyclists, and we continue to work with the boroughs to deliver new or upgraded protected cycle routes across the capital, to enable people to cycle safely and easily.”

Alex Williams, TfL’s director of city planning, added: ”The coronavirus pandemic has had a huge impact on how people travel around the capital. This new data is further evidence of the vital role played by cycling during the pandemic and shows how important it is to make sure that there is space for Londoners to cycle safely, which is exactly why we’ve worked closely with the boroughs to deliver new protected cycle routes across the capital.”

Read the January issue of BikeBiz below: