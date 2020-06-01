Cycling safety app Busby offers free upgrade to key workers

Share Facebook

Cycling safety app Busby is now available for free, and will also be offering key workers and NHS staff the ability to upgrade to Busby premium for free for the next six months.

Busby premium offers more features such as greater partner discounts and the addition of more emergency contacts if they have an incident.

“While what we have created is fun and motivating to look at, we are even more excited about what lies ahead,” said James Duffy, Busby co-founder and commercial director. “With this investment, in the next six months, you will see innovative new features that will push the boundaries of cycling safety even further. We’re inviting cyclists to join us as we build Busby into a brand that genuinely means something to people, 2020 is just the beginning.”

Busby has also launched the next generation of its cycling safety app, giving riders confidence and peace of mind as they join the cycling revolution.

Kirk Ryan, Busby co-founder and technical director, added: “I’ve been overwhelmed with the feedback and praise for Busby from within the cycling community. Our recent investment will allow us to get Busby out to even more cyclists than ever before and accelerate our ambitious plans for future developments that will also benefit the cycling community. We look forward to bringing Busby 2.0 out shortly!”

Busby had early support from St. John Ambulance and K-Safe immediately partnered with technology leaders What3Words to allow an injured user’s location to be pinpointed faster and more accurately than ever before. If the injured user is still conscious, they will also see the St. Johns Ambulance safety checklist, to ensure they can stay safe while help is on the way.

Busby also rewards cyclists for being safe and has partners including Limar, Giro, Muc-Off, Craghoppers, QuadLock, Blackmore and Hedkayse.

Shortly, Busby will be introducing RoadRadar, a road safety App for all road users. The app warns vehicle drivers that there is a vulnerable road user nearby.

Busby is available to download for free at www.linktr.ee/busbyio or www.k-safe.com or search for the app in your app store.

Key workers and NHS staff should email contact@k-safe.com.