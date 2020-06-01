Cycling UK announces six-month ‘Back on your bike’ package

Share Facebook

Cycling UK has announced a new six-month package to support people who have recently taken up, or rediscovered, cycling.

With lockdown restrictions easing and workplaces and schools reopening, the Government is advising people to get on their bikes for essential journeys. The ‘Back on your bike’ package offers advice and practical assistance for new cycle commuters as well as those who have taken up recreational cycling.

The six-month deal is priced at £15 and includes:

– Free £10 million third-party liability insurance and legal assistance

– One month’s free bike insurance and personal accident insurance (with a 15% discount on a further year)

– Discounts from retailers including Cotswold Outdoor, Halfords, Raleigh, Runners Need, YHA and more

– Online access to Cycle

– Expert cycling advice and content delivered straight to your inbox

Georgi Cox, Cycling UK’s head of membership, said: “One positive aspect that has emerged from the coronavirus crisis has been a reassessment of the way we carry out our daily lives, including the way we travel.

“We want to help people who have been encouraged to take up cycling, or get back on their bikes after a long absence, to make it a permanent change. This package offers them extra security, confidence and support from an organisation that has been helping and campaigning for cyclists for more than 140 years.”