Cycling UK appoints Sarah Mitchell as chief executive

Cycling UK has appointed Sarah Mitchell as its new chief executive.

She is due to take over from interim chief executive, Pete Fitzboydon, in October. Fitzboydon was appointed in April after the departure of Paul Tuohy, who’d been at the helm with Cycling UK for five years.

“I am thrilled to be joining the Cycling UK team at this really important time for cycling,” said Mitchell. “We have a massive opportunity to support more people from communities all over the UK to get out on their bikes and I look forward to being part of the movement to make that happen.”

Dan Howard, chair of trustees, added: “We’re delighted to appoint Sarah as our new chief executive as she brings a wealth of experience working within social change, on environmental and sustainability issues and working with underrepresented groups. Sarah’s expertise will enable Cycling UK to build on over 140 years of heritage to better support our members, beneficiaries and all those who wish to cycle.

“The future for cycling in the UK has never looked brighter with more people on their bikes as a result of the coronavirus crisis and the government announcing the most comprehensive package of measures to promote cycling we’ve ever seen.

“As the prime minister said himself, it’s a golden age for cycling and Sarah will be joining us at a critical period when the opportunity to forever change the landscape of cycling in this country lies within our grasp.”

