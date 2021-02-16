Cycling UK calls for next Scottish Government to spend 10% of transport budget on active travel

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Cycling UK is calling for the Scottish Government to invest at least 10% of its transport budget in cycling, walking and wheeling, as part of the charity’s manifesto for the Scottish Parliament election on 6th May.

The manifesto also calls for more safe space for cycling and a focus on enabling people in rural communities to cycle. The cycling charity is calling on cyclists across Scotland to make their voices heard by signing an online petition backing the demands.

Scotland has seen significantly increased cycling levels during the coronavirus crisis, with 43% cycling journeys recorded between March and September 2020, compared to the same period in 2019.

Cycling UK believes the next Scottish Government must build on this growth by doing more to make cycling an easy and attractive option, especially for everyday short journeys.

Jim Densham, Cycling UK’s policy and campaigns manager for Scotland, said: “During the COVID-19 lockdown, we saw a huge increase in cycling as people were encouraged to take physical activity and found their local roads were less busy and felt safer. But many more people don’t yet cycle who could or who want to cycle.

“It’s time for the next Scottish Government to invest in the cycling infrastructure and safety improvements needed so that more people can cycle and experience its benefits. Investment to create new space for cycling will improve the nation’s health, create jobs, support local economies and contribute to getting Scotland back on its feet after the COVID pandemic.”

Read the February issue of BikeBiz below: