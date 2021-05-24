Cycling UK calls on public to get pedalling in ‘World’s Biggest Bike Ride’

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Cycling UK is calling on the British public to celebrate the joy of cycling in the World’s Biggest Bike Ride on 30th May.

Supported by Evans Cycles, the event launches Bike Week, the annual celebration of cycling.

In its first year in 2020, the World’s Biggest Bike Ride saw thousands of people all across the nation log their rides, and this year’s event is set to be ‘even bigger and better’. To be part of it, pledge to ride at www.cyclinguk.org/bikeweek/pledge-to-ride.

2021 marks the centenary year of Evans Cycles and to mark 100 years on the UK high street, the retailer is attempting to recreate cycling’s modal share during its heyday of 1949 – estimated at 37%. It is calling all those in the London area taking part in ride to cycle over Blackfriars Bridge between 11am and 1pm. Using Google’s artificial intelligence algorithm, a video camera will count passing riders and traffic. All those who ride through will also be treated to a free barista coffee and a birthday cupcake at its pop-up on the south side of the bridge.

Cyclists who pledge to ride on the World’s Biggest Bike Ride and throughout Bike Week can win prizes including cycle clothing vouchers, a junior hybrid bike and a bicycle pressure washer bundle. Nextbike is also offering discounted monthly memberships and free 60-minute vouchers to those who pledge to ride.

Sarah Mitchell, chief executive of Cycling UK, said: “Over the past year we have really seen the importance of staying active and getting outside on our wellbeing, both physical and mental. That’s the message we are focusing on with this year’s Bike Week, and the World’s Biggest Bike Ride is a celebration of the joy and benefits of cycling that anyone can join in.

“We estimate that one in three people in the UK either owns or has access to a bike – that’s about 25 million people. We want as many of them as possible to pledge to ride on one amazing day to show what cycling can do for all of us.”

Read the May issue of BikeBiz below: