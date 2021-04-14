Cycling UK develops Cycle Friendly Places accreditation scheme

Share Facebook

Cycling UK has developed the Cycle Friendly Places accreditation scheme to enable hospitality and accommodation providers in Kent, Norfolk and Cornwall to access resources and knowledge to make their businesses attractive to those looking to combine cycling and holidays.

Cycling UK’s experience project manager Jonathan Sparks said: “With self-contained holiday businesses able to reopen from Monday, 12th April and with hotels and B&B’s set to follow suit from 17th May, there is pent-up demand for people to be able to get out and explore the wonderful cycling that regions like Kent, Norfolk and Cornwall have to offer. Cycling UK wants to help make sure businesses are ready and provide the sort of service which will keep people visiting long after foreign travel is back on the cards.”

It is estimated there are 1.23 million overnight cycle trips per year in the UK, with an average spend of £360 per trip. With the impact of COVID-19 and uncertainty over foreign travel, many people are expected to staycation this year or may delay booking holiday times until after receiving a vaccine later this year.

Whether it’s providing hire bikes and storage for customer’s own bikes, recommending nearby routes or access to basic maintenance kit, Cycling UK said there are plenty of factors that can help businesses stand out from the crowd when it comes to welcoming cyclists.

Through the free Cycle Friendly Places toolkit, businesses are advised on how to cater for the cycling tourist and how they can secure accreditation, which in turn will help them stand out from their competitors.

Among the benefits accredited business will receive are:

– A free equipment bundle valued at £175, including toolbox, pump, a lock and a First Aid kit

– Training in digital marketing, cycle maintenance and route knowledge

– Promotion through Cycling UK’s Cyclists Welcome directory of places to stay and eat

https://www.cyclinguk.org/cyclefriendlyplaces

