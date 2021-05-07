Cycling UK launches insurance partnerships with Yellow Jersey and Pedal Cover

Share Facebook

Cycling UK has launched two new insurance partnerships with Yellow Jersey and Pedal Cover.

The charity is aiming to provide further benefits for current members and capture the increased demand in cycling post-pandemic to help drive membership growth.

Currently, Cycling UK includes up to £10 million third party liability cover within all its memberships. The charity has however said it is keen to make sure its members have access to a wide range of other insurance products which will provide further protection.

Georgina Cox, head of membership at Cycling UK, said: “Cycling UK knows from surveying our members, insurance is extremely important to them. With a lot of cyclists insuring their bikes on home insurance, we were concerned whether they all were getting the cover they need.

“Every policy is different and cycle protection is often only an afterthought from the provider with hidden pitfalls for the unwary. We therefore wanted to make sure our members are covered by a quality product that works for both them and their beloved bikes.”

The charity has started working with Yellow Jersey and Pedal Cover. Cycling UK members have the opportunity to secure exclusive discounts with both, which includes £50 off Yellow Jersey annual policies and a 10% discount on Pedal Cover home insurance (an average saving of £50 per customer).

“Our brand motto at Yellow Jersey is “Free Your Ride!” and that’s exactly what we try to do by offering comprehensive bicycle insurance for all types of cyclists to allow them to keep riding,” said Ryan Georgiades, managing director at Yellow Jersey.

“We’re excited to be partnering with Cycling UK to provide their members access to our products at a significant discount and allow people the freedom to continue to enjoy their bike. We can’t wait to start working with the Cycling UK team to get more people riding bikes.”

Alyn Thomas, manager of Pedal Cover, added: “Pedal Cover home and bicycle insurance is a unique product, and we’re delighted to be partnering with Cycling UK. Most cyclists who own a home will add their bicycle to their home insurance, but it often comes with many restrictions.

“The Pedal Cover product is simple; we’ll look after your home and ensure that you have industry-leading cover for your bicycles, whether you use it to commute, go shopping or race.”

For more information on the new products, visit www.cyclinguk.org/cycle-insurance.

