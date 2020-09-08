Cycling UK launches volunteer ‘Pumped Up Crews’ to support cyclists

Share Facebook

Cycling UK has launched the first of its ‘Pumped Up Crews’ in Manchester, in response to the increase in new cyclists since lockdown.

The crews are all volunteers who are either experienced cyclists or work in the cycling industry. They can help with everyday cycling challenges including road safety, maintenance, local knowledge and advice. The charity said it hopes to set up crews across the country as the UK’s ‘golden age of cycling’ continues.

“With a 146% increase in cycling since March it’s never been more important to help new and returning cyclists feel welcome and supported on the road,” said Jenny Box, Cycling UK. “We like to think of them as the pedal-powered version of the AA.”

Manchester crew member Vicky Palethorpe added: “A lot of people might feel a bit nervous if they’re new to cycling so we’re here to help. If you see us we can help with advice, fix a tyre (if it’s not too damaged) or just give you some socially distanced high fives!”

Along with this new scheme, Cycling UK is launching further pop-up Dr Bike schemes offering bike maintenance as part of its Big Bike Revival. The initiative helps returning cyclists back on their bikes with basic bike repairs, safety checks and online training.

