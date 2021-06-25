Cycling UK looking for instructors for Cycle for Health scheme in West Yorkshire

Share Facebook

Cycling UK is looking for instructors and ride leaders who can help deliver training and lead rides for adults as part of the West Yorkshire Cycle for Health scheme.

Cycle for Health is a programme of training and led rides, funded by West Yorkshire Combined Authority’s CityConnect programme and delivered by Cycling UK. It offers a route into regular activity for adults identified as having poor mental or physical health.

Courses will be run as weekly two-hour sessions over 12 consecutive weeks, at hubs across West Yorkshire with fleets of bikes. Groups will consist of up to 12 participants, with multiple courses at each venue. The scheme is running for nine months from summer 2021, following the delivery of a four-year programme that ended in 2019/20.

Course participants will be adults referred from health organisations, including primary and secondary healthcare services (eg GPs, mental health support services, cardio rehabilitation) and exercise referral schemes. Participants will be screened to be sure that Cycle for Health is the right activity programme and check that cycling is a safe and appropriate exercise for their health condition.

Andrew Cremin, interim head of England behaviour change and development team at Cycling UK, said: “Cycle for Health has made significant impacts on people’s lives in West Yorkshire, helping more than 1,000 course participants to improve their physical and mental wellbeing through structured cycling sessions in the previous delivery phase.

“As we launch our next phase, many of our previous instructors who were unable to work during lockdown have had to take on new jobs, so we’re once again looking for experienced cycling instructors to help with this exciting scheme.

“Anyone with the requisite skills and a love of cycling will find joining Cycle for Health a rewarding opportunity, using their knowledge to help empower people to experience the joy that cycling can bring.”

Cycling UK is looking for:

– Lead instructors: fully qualified instructors (NSI or 1st4Sport) with experience of working with adults

– Co-instructors/ride leaders who are NSIP or have a ride leader qualification

Instructors must be able to attend at least six weeks of a 12-week course. Having a DBS check, First Aid, or other relevant qualification (eg coaching) is useful but not essential. People interested in working on the Cycle for Health project should contact Cycling UK on 01483 904562 or cycleforhealth@cyclinguk.org.

