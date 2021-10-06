Cycling UK, OS Maps launch awareness film on how to wild camp responsibly

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Cycling UK and OS Maps have launched an awareness film on how to wild camp responsibly, as part of their joint work to encourage more people to discover and enjoy the outdoors more responsibly.

Featuring the youngest woman to cycle solo around the world, Vedangi Kulkarni, the short video available on YouTube advises would-be wild campers on how to ensure they leave the countryside as they found it.

The video is part of a wider series of advice and tips, including advice on how to use your bike as the basis for a shelter, the two organisations are sharing with the British public as part of their year-long cycling and camping challenge, called #12nightsoutin1year. Entrants are encouraged to head out on their bike and experience a night beneath the stars, in a tent, bivi bag or hammock, at least once a month over the course of a year and to photograph their experiences.

Each month, participants who have posted their photos and experiences on Instagram using #12nightsoutin1year will automatically be entered into a monthly competition to win a range of cycle and navigation-related prizes.

Nick Giles, Managing Director of Ordnance Survey Leisure, said: “Anyone getting outside on their bikes around our beautiful hills and moors for the unique experience of wild camping must remember to leave the place as they found it. We have to be kind to our environment and at the end of the day the only thing we should ever leave behind is our footprints.”

For more information on the #12nightsoutin1year challenge, click here.