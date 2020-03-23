Cycling UK updates advice for families continuing to ride during COVID-19 outbreak

Share Facebook

Cycling UK has updated its advice to families continuing to ride during the COVID-19 outbreak, following the Government’s advice on the closure of schools.

Last week, Cycling UK advised all cycling groups and clubs to cancel planned events and rides to avoid unnecessary travel and social contact, including visits to pubs, clubs and restaurants.

However, the charity says ‘not all cycling needs to stop’, provided people follow precautions. Experts in healthcare have helped Cycling UK to compile information about precautions to take for those without any COVID-19 symptoms to continue riding during the school closure.

If your children normally cycle to school, they can continue to ride even if they no longer have face-to-face lessons to go to, the charity says.

Provided your children are old enough to go out alone and in good health, Cycling UK is urging parents to arm their children with the right knowledge before letting them out. This includes:

– Highlighting the importance of keeping two metres’ distance from others

– Take tissues with you on the ride and dispose of these when used in the nearest bin

– Wash their hands and cycle gloves when they return

Provided everyone is well and not self-isolating because of cough or fever symptoms, riding as a family is also OK, says Cycling UK, as everyone is already living in close proximity. unfortunately, the traditional café stop on a bike ride is not advised, as the charity asks everyone to follow Government advice and avoid public venues.

Matt Mallinder, Cycling UK director, said: “Being cooped up all day in the same place while absolutely necessary for our physical health, will play havoc with people’s mental wellbeing – especially our young.

“Both Government and health experts have pointed out it’s fine to go out and be active – so long as you take the appropriate precautions, which is why Cycling UK is issuing our guidance for parents who might like to ride with their children or have children old enough to go out by themselves.

“Cycling UK also has plenty of tips for fun and safe activities parents might like to consider when out on their bikes with their families.”

