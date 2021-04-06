Cycling UK welcomes updated version of Countryside Code

Share Facebook

Cycling UK has welcomed the launch of an updated version of the Countryside Code.

The charity said it is ‘especially pleased’ to see the updated code incorporate advice to be friendly and courteous to other people in the countryside, following the successful “Be Nice, Say Hi” campaign begun by Ride Sheffield, and taken nationally by Cycling UK and the British Horse Society. This campaign, which is designed to reduce conflict and improve understanding between cyclists, horse riders and walkers, is reflected in the new code’s advice to “be nice, say hello, share the space”.

The update to the Countryside Code is especially timely, with lockdown restrictions easing and more people heading outdoors. Cycling UK has recently updated its COVID guidance, which sets out the rules for outdoor exercise in groups, both informal and organised, across the four nations of the UK.

Sarah Mitchell, chief executive of Cycling UK, said: “Cycling UK and partners have worked closely with Natural England on the new Countryside Code, and we’re pleased to see the focus of the revision looking at encouraging people to share and enjoy the countryside responsibly.”

Cycling UK has also issued a joint statement with British Cycling: “With more people heading out and enjoying the countryside, especially by bike, British Cycling and Cycling UK welcome this latest update to the Countryside Code. The outdoors is for everyone, and we would urge everyone to follow the newly revised code.”

Cycling UK has posted advice based on the latest Countryside Code, specifically aimed at cyclists, here. The revised Countryside Code was launched by Natural England and Natural Resources Wales. It is available here.

