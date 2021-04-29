CyclingTips welcomes Sandell as UK and European strategic advisor

Share Facebook

CyclingTips has welcomed Bruce Sandell to its team in the role of UK and European strategic advisor.

Sandell brings over 30 years of media and events experience, including running his own cycling media and events business Gruppo Media. He joins CyclingTips as it sets its sights on further accelerating growth with the expansion of audiences and partnerships in the UK and Europe.

“I met Wade, the founder of CyclingTips, back in the early days when it was a side project for him, with big aspirations for the future,” said Sandell. “It has been great seeing him transform his dream into a global media brand. I am a big fan of what he and his talented team have created; so it is a great pleasure to be invited to help them on this journey.”

Wade Wallace said: “CyclingTips has found itself in a position where our organic readership in the UK and Europe is growing at an extremely rapid rate. It would be a missed opportunity if we didn’t service these readers with more relevant content, and provide the local industry with ways to reach this highly engaged community.

“I first met Bruce many years ago, in awe of what he was doing with Rouleur. Now I’m thrilled and honoured to be working with him and bringing his experience and knowledge to CyclingTips.”

