Cyclist partners with dhb and Strava for 100km challenge

Cyclist is celebrating its 100th print issue by partnering with Strava on the Cyclist x dhb 100km Challenge.

Participants will have two weeks between 6th-19th April to complete 100km. Those who manage to complete the challenge within the two weeks will earn a Cyclist x dhb 100 Challenge digital badge on Strava and will also receive exclusive rewards from Cyclist and dhb.

If the 100km is completed within week one of the two-week period you’ll be automatically entered into a draw to win an outfit of your choice from the dhb Aeron range, to the value of £300, and Cyclist goodies worth over £100.

The 100km challenge can be completed either by cycling outside on solo rides or by using an indoor bike – as long as the ride can be recorded on Strava.

“I can’t quite believe we have got to issue 100 of Cyclist already,” said Pete Muir, editor of Cyclist. “It seems like only yesterday we were sitting in a room arguing over what to call our new magazine (we came very close to calling it Cadence). And what better way to celebrate 100 issues than by going for a 100km ride, along with our good friends at dhb and Strava?

“There is the small matter of a global pandemic, but I don’t see why that should stop us. Even if it has to be indoors on a turbo, staring at the kitchen wall, it’s a way for us all to escape the sofa for a while and do the thing we really love. I’ll be signing up, so I hope to see everyone out on the road – even if it’s a virtual one.”

Rob Atkins, dhb brand manager, added: “We love working with Cyclist, so getting involved in their 100th birthday party and encouraging people to keep riding in these difficult times was a no-brainer.

“Whether people hit the lanes alone or switch to the turbo, this challenge will be mega. We’ve got some awesome kit to give away and offers to keep people motivated and thinking positively. I’m hoping this is going to be the first of many Strava ventures for dhb.”

Join the ‘Cyclist x dhb 100km Challenge’ here.