Cyclopark appoints Bruce Sandell as trustee

Bruce Sandell has been appointed a trustee of Cyclopark.

Cyclopark is a multi-sports facility focused on cycling, situated in Gravesend, Kent, featuring a road cycling circuit, mountain bike trails, cyclocross courses, café, skatepark, gym and a cycle play area. The venue has regularly hosted international, national and regional BMX, cyclocross and road cycling events.

Sandell brings over 30 years of media and events experience, most recently running his own cycling media and events business. “Following the recent sale of my business, I wanted to create more time to volunteer in grassroots cycling,” he said. “Cyclopark is a fantastic venue, with tons of potential and I look forward to helping the talented team there to deliver more high-profile events, more cycling industry activations and most importantly – to get more people cycling. ‘

Cyclopark chair Norman Blissett added: “I’m delighted to welcome Bruce as a trustee at Cyclopark. Bruce brings invaluable experience as a business leader in the cycling industry and as a cycling enthusiast. It’s been a challenging time for Cyclopark over the last six months, but we are coming back stronger and better. Bruce’s knowledge and experience will be a huge asset to us as we head into the future.”

