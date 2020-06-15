Cyclorise becomes exclusive distributor of Fasst Company handlebars in UK

Share Facebook

Cyclorise is offering exclusive distribution of Fasst Company MTB handlebars to the UK market, kicking off a wave of expansion plans for 2020.

Based in Utah, United States, Fasst Company has created “confidence-inspiring handlebars that improve the feedback of a traditional bar, while taking the harsh edge off trail chatter, big hits and flat landings”. The Flexx suspension handlebar is “precise in the steering path and forgiving in the load path, isolating your upper body from abuse”.

Aimed at the DH/enduro market, the Flexx bar has found popularity with mountain bikers of various other disciplines who suffer upper body aches and pains such as the wrists, shoulders, neck and back.

Cyclorise managing director Thomas Dibley said: “This new partnership forms part of a busy year for Cyclorise. We are proud to introduce a standout brand to our growing portfolio.

“There is no other handlebar that comes close to matching the performance, durability and comfort of the Flexx Handlebar and having personally been a huge fan of the product since adding a set to my own bike, I’m even more excited to represent Fasst in the UK.”

