Cyclorise becomes official UK distributor of Ochain

Cyclorise is now the official UK distributor of Ochain.

The Italian brand launched to the market earlier this year and offers an “entirely new type of product”, an ‘active’ spider.

Ochain mounts to a direct-mount crank and replaces a normal spider. Within the device are springs and elastomers that offer adjustable float (6, 9 and 12 degrees) of the chainring, therefore allowing the chain to move freely as your suspension compresses. “Now that your chain will not ‘tug’ at your cranks causing pedal-whack,” said a statement, “your suspension will be more active and your braking will be also be improved over rough terrain.”

“We’ve grown a name for ourselves by distributing niche products,” said Cyclorise owner Thomas Dibley. “However, we are also growing a reputation for products that excel in terms of performance and quality. Ochain epitomises this, offering a very specific set of benefits for a specific segment of speed-focused riders. Our small team is thrilled to be working with this creative, forward-looking brand and we can’t wait to share more Ochain news with you soon.”

Cyclorise earlier this year announced the distribution of Fasst Company MTB handlebars and Slicy Products in the UK. Dibley teased more on the way soon, contributing to an expansion plan laid out for the year ahead.

Ochain is in stock now. Retailers interested in finding out more about becoming a stockist can contact Cyclorise on 01873 892 922 or via email sales@cyclorise.com.

