Cyclorise becomes official UK distributor of Onza Tires

Cyclorise has added Onza Tires to its portfolio of brands.

“Onza Tires is proud to once again be active in the UK and have the opportunity to deliver Swiss performance tyres to the riders,” said owner Michel Manz. “We’ve found a great partner in Cyclorise with people who are like-minded and passionate about making the best products available. We both specialise in fascinating products and cannot wait to begin this journey.

“It is a perfect fit with an exciting, young and growing distributor. We have big plans for the future and are excited to realise them together alongside Cyclorise!”

Cyclorise managing director Thomas Dibley added: “We’ve really missed seeing Onza in the UK market. When the opportunity arose to work with such an iconic brand, we jumped at it. We cannot wait to get Onza back on British shop floors where it belongs.

“The new Porcupine is a modern, open and easy-rolling all-round tyre design which will perform perfectly on UK terrain. This acquisition forms part of our strategic plan to offer a full, well-considered range of products for bike shops.”

This deal is the latest in a big year of expansion for Cyclorise, which recently also partnered with Revel Bikes. Other brands in its portfolio include Revgrips, Louri, Ochain and Slicy.

Onza is in stock now. Retailers interested in finding out about becoming a stockist can contact Cyclorise on 01873 892922 or via email at sales@cyclorise.com.

