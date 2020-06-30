Cyclorise becomes official UK distributor of Slicy Products

Share Facebook

Cyclorise is now the official UK distributor of Slicy Products.

The French-based brand specialises in a range of functional mudguards, frame protection and tubeless accessories that are ecologically friendly. Specialising in custom, if a shop, club or team and wants their own design, they can get in touch for small minimum quantities and a design service to create their “ultimate look”.

The deal is the latest for Cyclorise, already representing Revgrips, Smoove, Lourí, Timber!, Gup and Fix MFG, and is part of a significant expansion plan for the company in 2020.

Cyclorise owner Thomas Dibley said: “We are really excited to work with Slicy Products. When we first came across the brand, we were instantly impressed with their ability to offer the first 100% customisable mudguard online. Their designs are not only unique and aesthetically pleasing but Slicy Products also take an ecologically-responsible approach with mudguards that are made from 100%

recyclable Polypropylene.”

Slicy owner Corentin Althusser added: “We are incredibly pleased and excited to start working with Cyclorise to bring our innovative products to the UK market. The team at Cyclorise share our passion for mountain bikes and do a great job in promoting and selling bespoke products. I have no doubt that our fully customisable products will have great success in UK bike shops.”

Product is in stock now. Retailers interested in finding out more about becoming a stockist can contact Cyclorise on 01873 892 922 or via email at sales@cyclorise.com

