Cyclorise becomes UK distributor of Handske gloves

Cyclorise is now the UK distributor for US brand Handske gloves.

Hailing from El Paso Texas, Handske gloves are premium gloves made for cyclocross, gravel biking, MTB and road cycling. All models of Handske gloves feature innovative technologies such as silicon-printed palms for better grip, full finger protection, touch-screen compatibility and full-size terrycloth thumbs to clear the view.

Cyclorise has commissioned a UK-artist to create a limited edition model of Handske glove to support the UK launch of the brand. Jo Burt applied his well known and loved flowers to a pair of white Handske gloves.

Handske owner Sem Gallegos said: “Why the heck not!?? When Thomas proposed we partner and make a custom glove, we went full throttle, let’s GO! It served up an opportunity to work with yet another talented and passionate artist from the UK.

“This collaboration secured the great feeling of appreciation to see art from someone else’s perspective other than your own and in this edition, Jo really did knock it out of the park. We are excited to see not only our gloves out in action, but Jo’s artwork ripping around the bike scene.”

Cyclorise director Sian Dibley added: “Handkse gloves represent a great way for cyclists to express their individuality whilst riding through beautiful designs. We know that Handske will look great on the shop floor with its vibrant colours that will attract customer’s attention.

“Here at Cyclorise, we like to launch a new brand with some added ‘ooft!’ Having previously worked with Jo on some projects this seemed like the perfect way to make Handske land with a bang!”

Handske is available to the trade and Cyclorise welcomes dealer enquiries. www.cyclorise.com

