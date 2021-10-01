Cyclorise introduces own component brand Twenty21

Share Facebook

Cyclorise has introduced its own component brand Twenty21.

The brand has been launched to meet the demand for chains and cassettes, in particular 12-speed offerings. Priding itself on strong margins and competitive pricing, it aims to have stock readily available or available at short lead times.

Cyclorise owner Sian Dibley said: “We recognise that this has been a very challenging time for bike shops. If they are unable to source their key components they will be unable to complete their bread and butter workshop work.

“Whilst we are seeing such a boom in our industry it is important that bike shops can ride this wave and excel. Starting with chains and cassettes, we aim to expand our range to cover a whole host of vital component parts. Having spread the word to our existing dealer network as a priority we are now happy to open our doors to new customers.”

Twenty21 currently has in its range 10, 11 and 12-speed chains as well as 11 and 12-speed cassettes for HG, XD and Microspline fitments.

Existing stockists can access the B2B site here. To request an account, click here.