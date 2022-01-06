Cyclorise partners with lightweight components brand Garbaruk

Share Facebook

Cyclorise has announced a partnership with Garbaruk.

As a producer of premium, precisely crafted bike components, Garbaruk originally started out in the world of motorsports. Over the years, it has created a team of highly qualified and passionate engineers. After leaving the area of professional motorcycles, Garbaruk turned its focus to manufacturing high-performance bicycle components in Poland.

Its product line-up includes drivetrain components such as lightweight wide-range cassettes, chainrings and other accessories, all of which are manufactured in Poland.

Cyclorise managing director Thomas Dibley said: “I have been an admirer of Garbaruk from afar for many years. Their products are stunning and offer the consumer precision CNC machining in a range of beautiful colours.

“With the current state of play in the supply chain, it is great to be working with a company based in Europe who are working to short lead times. We are looking forward to working with Garbaruk in the coming months and years, as well as expanding our stockholding of their products.”

Garbaruk is in stock now. Retailers interested in finding out about becoming a stockist can contact Cyclorise on 01873 892922 or via email at sales@cyclorise.com.

This deal signals a strong start for Cyclorise going into 2022, following the launch of its own drivetrain components brand Twenty21 in the last part of 2021.

The brand was launched to meet the demand for chains and cassettes, in particular 12-speed offerings. Priding itself on strong margins and competitive pricing, it aims to have stock readily available or available at short lead times.

Other brands in Cyclorise’s portfolio include Why Cycles, Handske gloves, Revel Bikes, Ochain, Slicy Products and Fasst Company handlebars. The company also launched its first B2B website last year, aiming to make it easier for independent bike dealers to purchase from its range.