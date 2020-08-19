Cyclorise partners with Revel Bikes for UK distribution

Share Facebook

Cyclorise will be distributing Revel Bikes to the UK market, effective immediately.

The US-based brand launched in 2019 with its range of boutique full suspension mountain bikes, featuring the CBF linkage design. The team includes Adam Miller (Borealis and Why Cycles), Jeremiah Starkey (Rockshox, Trust Performance and Selle Royal), Jason Schiers (founder of Enve and carbon Layup genius) and Mike Giese.

“It has been an incredible journey growing Revel in the US over the past year and a half,” said Revel founder Adam Miller. “We are absolutely thrilled to see our bikes hit the trail in the UK. We feel very fortunate to be teaming up with Cyclorise to distribute our bikes. It was obviously right from the start that they share our passion for cycling, and they are the perfect fit for our brand.”

Cyclorise has recently added four component and accessory brands to its portfolio, which now consists of Revgrips, Louri, Fasst Company, Ochain, Smoove Lube, Fix Manufacturing, Slicy Products and more.

Cyclorise owner Thomas Dibley said: “2020 has already been a significant growth year for Cyclorise but we aren’t done yet. I am so proud to be able to announce our partnership with Revel Bikes. To say that we are going to introduce and grow a bike brand that represents such stunning performance, quality and desirability, is exceptionally exciting.

“I have a personal interest in products that aren’t just ‘run-of-the-mill’, which is evident from our existing range. Revel Bikes brings something unique to the premium MTB market and we’re here to deliver it to riders in the UK.”

