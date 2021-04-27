Cyclorise to distribute Why Cycles in UK

Share Facebook

Cyclorise has added Why Cycles to its portfolio to kick off the 2021 season, following the launch of Revel Bikes in the UK last year.

Started in early 2016 by Adam Miller and a team of industry veterans that later went on to launch Revel, Why Cycles created a range of titanium hardtails and adventure bikes. Most models in the line-up are Gates Belt Drive compatible and are crafted by hand.

“I’m thrilled to see our brand of meticulously made, modern titanium bikes officially make it into the UK market,” said Why Cycles owner Adam Miller. “Cyclorise has been an incredible partner for Revel bikes so far, and I cannot wait to see what they do with our more niche-oriented sister brand, Why Cycles.”

Cyclorise director Thomas Dibley added: “I personally have a huge passion for boutique titanium hardtails. Why Cycles offers an alternative product range which represents sublime quality and attention to detail.

“Offering Why Cycles to the UK market is a great start for Cyclorise in 2021 which undoubtedly is going to be another year of significant growth for our business.”

Cyclorise is looking for stockists of the six model range now. Contact the distributor at sales@cyclorise.com.

