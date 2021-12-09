Cytech seeking training partners in Scotland, Northern Ireland and Ireland

Share Facebook

Cytech is seeking training partners in Scotland, Northern Ireland and Ireland, as it looks to expand in the UK and Ireland.

Managed by the ACT, Cytech’s mission to raise the standard of professional cycle technicians across the globe is going strong with first-rate facilities now training in four continents and Cytech qualified technicians operating in 52 countries.

Current Cytech international training locations are already contracted to double in 2022, with ever-increasing demand suggesting that there may be as many as three times the amount of Cytech training locations by the end of 2022. Cytech is looking to kick-off this expansion by opening licenced training facilities in Scotland, Northern Ireland and Ireland.

Those interested in becoming a licenced Cytech training provider in one or more of these locations can apply here.

Businesses will need to include:

– A background of the business

– Proposed location(s) for a Cytech training centre

– Financial status of the business

– Key people within the business, i.e. owner, proposed training technicians

– Information on workshop facilities, including capacity for e-bikes, as well as any pre-existing training space

– Any Cytech qualified staff already employed at the business

– Anticipated trainee numbers and projected total Cytech training revenue within the first three years

– Why the business wants to deliver training, and why it would be a good fit for Cytech

Applications will be accepted up until the initial deadline of 31/1/22. As there will be a thorough assessment of any potential Cytech training provider partner and/or location, it is likely that there will be multiple rounds whereby applications can be submitted, although the ACT still recommends submitting applications ASAP.

Applications will be reviewed by the ACT and will be treated with the strictest confidence. As it progresses, the ACT may ask for more financial information, including a set of the latest accounts.

To ensure the high levels of Cytech standards are maintained, successful applicants will go through several further assessments before being appointed, including workshop, tooling and equipment checks and they will undertake ‘train the trainer’ training.

Any questions should be directed to info@cytech.training.