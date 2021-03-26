Cytech seeking UK-based Australian national cycle technicians for expansion down under

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Cytech is searching for UK-based bicycle mechanics, who are Australian nationals, for a career opportunity in Australia.

As workshop demand continues to soar, so does the demand for cycle technicians and the Cytech technical training programme continues to grow at a pace worldwide, with many courses now booked well into the summer months. Managed by the ACT, Cytech courses are currently delivered on four continents with Cytech qualified technicians operating in 47 countries across the globe.

As part of Cytech’s mission to raise the standard of professional cycle technicians, the team has been forging new international partnerships and this has generated an immediate opportunity for an Australian national, currently living in the UK.

“We are looking for an exceptional candidate to fill a cycle technical training role with a highly revered Australian business,” said a statement. “The candidate will deliver teaching and assessment with responsibilities for technical quality control in the market.” Due to current COVID-19 restrictions, candidates must have Australian citizenship, be living in the UK and be seeking to return to Australia within the next few months in order to fulfil this position.

The successful applicant will have extensive bicycle mechanic experience and ideally be Cytech accredited. Teacher/training qualifications and experience are highly favoured. Additional training will be provided in the UK for the successful applicant prior to relocation. An extensive knowledge of the bicycle retail sector, recent experience of working in bicycle workshops and proven skills in business administration are essential.

If you are interested in finding out more then Cytech wants to hear from you. Get in touch with an introduction of yourself and all relevant details and experience.

Read the March issue of BikeBiz below: