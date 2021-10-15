Cytech sees over 115 technicians certified in UK in September

Share Facebook

Cytech has seen the highest ever number of technicians certified within one month in September 2021 – with over 115 in the UK alone.

The Cytech technical e-bike course in particular has become increasingly popular. Theory one, the online learning course delivering an introduction to bicycle maintenance, is also seeing an increase in demand as people across the UK are taking the opportunity to kick-start their careers as professional cycle technicians.

Certified candidate numbers are up 60% ahead of last year despite COVID capacity restrictions and a lot of technical courses are still pre-booked months in advance. For those wanting to complete a Cytech technical course, booking early is recommended to guarantee a place for your chosen date and location.

To find your nearest Cytech training centre you can use the map here.

To accommodate the extra demand, there are now even more Cytech training centres across the UK with five facilities open and operating: Milton Keynes, Oxford, Stafford, Bracknell and Guildford, with a new facility opening in Darlington in the autumn.

As a result of the increased capacity, Activate Cycle Academy (ACA) has been recruiting new members of staff and PJCS has moved into a more spacious workshop (in the same business centre).

In additional news, Cytech licensed training partners are now being sought in Scotland and Northern Ireland to expand further across the UK.

More information about each of the developments above will follow soon.

