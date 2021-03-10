Cytech workshops re-open with increased safety measures

Share Facebook

Cytech training centre workshops are once again open and able to deliver courses from this week, after over two months of being unable to deliver in-person practical training.

Both Activate Cycle Academy (ACA) and PJCS are looking forward to welcoming trainees back through their doors. Cytech said it takes the health and safety of its trainees, employees and the associated responsibilities of its training providers ‘very seriously’. Workshops are equipped with safety and social distancing measures in line with official information and advice from trusted sources including local Governments.

Before attending, trainees should read the guidelines surrounding the measures in place and adhere to them whilst on the courses. Details of these can be found here. As an additional safety measure, with ACA being part of a wider college group, it is also introducing and offering lateral flow tests to all students attending Cytech courses (up to two tests per week per student per course depending on the length of course booked) at each of its locations.

Training providers have advised that courses that were originally booked with them between now and Easter will be running as scheduled with no change to original bookings, with rescheduled January and February courses following after that – all rescheduled trainees have been offered new course dates.

The Cytech journey begins online with Theory one, with reduced pricing for ACT members

The ACT believes that every specialist cycle trade employee should be armed with the knowledge and skills to better understand how the business is run, manage customer expectations, work safely and efficiently in the retail environment and even carry out some of the more basic workshop activities – Cytech theory one is key for every cycle trade employee, no matter what their role within in the business.

With new hires on the up and new mechanics entering the industry, possessing the skills learnt in Theory one will give employees a strong foundation of knowledge to better their ability to talk to customers, sell products, advise on basic repairs and build their career. The online learning course delivers an introduction to bicycle maintenance that can be completed anywhere and in your own time.

The ACT, who look after Cytech, has recently undergone a restructure meaning that Gold members now get 2/3 off the price of the course bringing the cost down to £50. Other savings are available at different levels of membership, which now starts from £60p.a., which also gives you access to many other services including free job adverts for those looking to increase their staff numbers in preparation for the peak season. Find out more on the website.

